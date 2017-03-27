× Here we go, Brewers, here we go! Opening Day 2017 details revealed

MILWAUKEE — Opening Day at Miller Park is Monday, April 3rd — and the Milwaukee Brewers will host the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. Here are details the Brewers just released about what is expected to happen.

Ticket Availability: A very limited number of tickets were released this morning from tickets that were previously on hold. They are available to the public on a first come, first served basis through Brewers.com.

Other Details:

Gate Opening Time: The Miller Park gates will open at 10:10 a.m. on Opening Day.

The Miller Park gates will open at 10:10 a.m. on Opening Day. Parking Lots Opening Time: Gates to the parking lots will also open at 10:10 am. NOTE – this is 30 minutes earlier than lots have opened for Opening Day in prior years.

Gates to the parking lots will also open at 10:10 am. First Pitch: Commissioner Emeritus Allan H. “Bud” Selig will welcome baseball back to the Cream City when he throws out the ceremonial first pitch on Opening Day. The Brewers will recognize Selig as he is set to enter the Baseball Hall of Fame later this summer.

Commissioner Emeritus will welcome baseball back to the Cream City when he throws out the ceremonial first pitch on Opening Day. The Brewers will recognize Selig as he is set to enter the Baseball Hall of Fame later this summer. National Anthem: Mike Attanasio, son of Chairman and Principal Owner Mark Attanasio, will sing the first national anthem of the year. He will carry on the tradition started by his grandfather, Joe Attanasio, who traditionally sang the anthem on Opening Day from the time that the Attanasio family purchased the team.

Mike Attanasio, son of Chairman and Principal Owner Mark Attanasio, will sing the first national anthem of the year. He will carry on the tradition started by his grandfather, Joe Attanasio, who traditionally sang the anthem on Opening Day from the time that the Attanasio family purchased the team. Brewers Magnetic Schedule Day: All fans in attendance will receive a Brewers 2017 magnetic schedule, presented by Pick ‘n Save.

All fans in attendance will receive a Brewers 2017 magnetic schedule, presented by Pick ‘n Save. The 15th Annual Klement’s Opening Day First Brat Relay Race: Prior to first pitch on Opening Day, the Klement’s Famous Racing Sausages will participate in the 15th Annual Klement’s Opening Day First Brat Relay Race, beginning at 10 a.m. at the Klement’s plant on Chase Ave. The Klement’s Famous Racing Sausages™ will deliver the “First Brat” all the way to Miller Park (weather permitting).

The Brewers are urging fans to plan ahead when considering parking options for all games at Miller Park, but in particular for Opening Day. Fans may purchase parking passes in advance for all home dates at Miller Park through the Miller Park Box Office, Brewers.com or by phone at (414) 902-4000. Please note, a limited number of parking passes are available for Opening Day.

There will not be overflow parking at Wisconsin State Fair Park this year.

Please tune in to AM 1180 for up to the minute information.