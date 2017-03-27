HGTV fans, set your DVR! New reality show to feature Milwaukee friends flipping houses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- HGTV fans, set your DVR. A new show airs on the channel this weekend that features Milwaukee friends who flip houses in the Brew City. It's called "My Flippin' Friends." The pilot airs Sunday, April 2nd at 11 a.m.

Jenni Radosevich, the lead designer who spearheaded the show, says someone described the show as "friends" meets "fixer upper." So far, they've only filmed one episode. After the pilot airs, HGTV will decide whether to pick i up for a full season.

