Homicide investigation underway after man with “serious injuries” pronounced dead in home
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in a home near 76th and Carmen.
Police said around 3:30 p.m. Monday, March 27th, they responded to a home in the area and found a 43-year-old man with serious injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are treating this death as a homicide.
The investigation is ongoing.
43.123226 -88.006088