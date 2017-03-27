× Homicide investigation underway after man with “serious injuries” pronounced dead in home

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in a home near 76th and Carmen.

Police said around 3:30 p.m. Monday, March 27th, they responded to a home in the area and found a 43-year-old man with serious injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are treating this death as a homicide.

The investigation is ongoing.

