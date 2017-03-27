LIVE VIDEO: Dump trucks rolls over in Marquette Interchange

Man accused in death of UW-Stout student pleads not guilty

Posted 1:20 pm, March 27, 2017, by , Updated at 01:22PM, March 27, 2017

Hussain Saeed Alnahdi (PHOTO: UW-Stout on Facebook)

MENOMONIE, Wis. — The Minnesota man accused of killing a University of Wisconsin-Stout student from Saudi Arabia has pleaded not guilty to charges.

Cullen Osburn is charged with felony murder and aggravated battery in the death of Hussain Saeed Alnahdi. The 24-year-old student died from a brain injury last October following an altercation in downtown Menomonie.

The 27-year-old Minneapolis man appeared in Dunn County Circuit Court Monday. Judge Rod Smeltzer rejected a defense request to reduce Osburn’s $75,000 bond.

Alnahdi came to UW-Stout from Saudi Arabia to study English as a second language. The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram says a preliminary hearing is scheduled April 20.

