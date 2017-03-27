× Man arrested following drug bust in Racine; 3 children found living in home

RACINE — Agents from the Racine County Metro Drug Unit and the Racine County Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T have arrested a 36-year-old man on drug charges.

Investigating officers served a search warrant at a residence near Clayton and McKinley on March 24th at approximately 6:25 a.m.

Located in the residence was was 117.9 grams of crack cocaine, various pills, ecstasy, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a loaded handgun, ammunition, quest card, cell phones, and US currency.

There were three young children found to be living in the residence as well, therefore the Racine County Human Services Department (HSD) was contacted and responded to the residence under the drug endangered children protocol.

According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, information had been developed that the suspect at this residence was involved in the sale of cocaine.

The suspect was recently released from prison for delivery of cocaine charges and is currently on probation for the same.

The suspect is being held at the Racine County Jail for the following charges: