Man, woman accused of trying to sell their child for $3,000 on Craigslist

GREENE COUNTY, Tennessee — A Tennessee couple is behind bars, accused of trying to sell their child on Craigslist.

Authorities say the man and woman posted on Craigslist that they had a baby available for $3,000. Thankfully, police received a tip, and set up a sting operation.

According to WCYB, 26-year-old John Cain Jr. and 38-year-old Deanna Greer made their initial appearances in court on Monday, March 27th.

Police in Elizabethton received a tip on Friday, March 23rd about a five-month-old baby for sale on Craigslist for $3,000 and then forwarded that information to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, WCYB is reporting.

Undercover officers arranged a meeting with the couple in Greene County — where they were arrested and charged with child abuse.

The baby was taken into custody by the Tennessee Department of Child Services.

The couple is being held on a $150,000 bond.