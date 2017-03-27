The Fearless Girl statue stands in the snow March 14, 2017 in New York. Winter Storm Stella unleashed its fury on much of the northeastern United States on March 14 dropping snow and sleet across the region and leading to school closures and thousands of flight cancellations. Stella, the most powerful winter storm of the season, was forecast to dump up to two feet (60 centimeters) of snow in New York and whip the area with combined with winds of up to 60 miles per hour (95 kilometers per hour), causing treacherous whiteout conditions. But after daybreak the National Weather Service (NWS) revised down its predicted snow accumulation for the city of New York, saying that the storm had moved across the coast. / AFP PHOTO / DON EMMERT (Photo credit should read DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images)
NYC Mayor: ‘Fearless Girl’ statue can stay through Feb. 2018
The Fearless Girl statue stands in the snow March 14, 2017 in New York. Winter Storm Stella unleashed its fury on much of the northeastern United States on March 14 dropping snow and sleet across the region and leading to school closures and thousands of flight cancellations. Stella, the most powerful winter storm of the season, was forecast to dump up to two feet (60 centimeters) of snow in New York and whip the area with combined with winds of up to 60 miles per hour (95 kilometers per hour), causing treacherous whiteout conditions. But after daybreak the National Weather Service (NWS) revised down its predicted snow accumulation for the city of New York, saying that the storm had moved across the coast. / AFP PHOTO / DON EMMERT (Photo credit should read DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images)
NEW YORK — Mayor Bill de Blasio has decided that the globally popular statue of a young girl staring down Wall Street’s famous “Charging Bull” will remain in place through February 2018.
The mayor planned to make an appearance with “Fearless Girl” on Monday afternoon.
The 4-foot ponytailed girl in a windblown dress stands on Department of Transportation property and will now get the extended new permit through the department’s art program.
On Monday morning, U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney led a news conference in front of City Hall to honor the artist, Kristen Visbal, and State Street Global Advisors, the asset management firm that commissioned the work.
NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 8: People take photographs of the ‘The Fearless Girl’ statue as it stands across from the iconic Wall Street charging bull statue, March 8, 2017 in New York City. State Street Global Advisors, the world’s third-largest asset manager, installed the statue on Tuesday morning as part of a campaign to pressure companies to add more women to their boards. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
The statue was installed early this month to highlight the issue of gender disparity on corporate boards. It immediately became a tourist draw and internet sensation.