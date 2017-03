× Police: Woman shot, injured in alley near 25th and Concordia in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred late Sunday night, March 26th on the city’s north side.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. near 25th and Concordia.

Police say a woman in her 20s was shot in an alley nearby. She was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

No one is custody.

