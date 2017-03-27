× Speed may have led to rollover crash on County Road SS in Sheboygan Co.; 1 person killed

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY — One person was killed in a crash on County Road SS at W. Bates Road in Sheboygan County on Monday evening, March 27th.

It happened around 5:30 p.m., and a 911 caller reported a vehicle on its roof, and said no one was responding from inside.

The driver of that vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheboygan County sheriff’s officials said an initial investigation suggests speed was a factor.

Officials said more information would be released pending notification of the victim’s family.