Suspects accused in death of Greg Zyszkiewicz expected to be charged this week

MILWAUKEE -- Five people have been arrested in connection with Greg "Ziggy" Zyszkiewicz's murder, ranging in age from 16 to 21, and they could be charged as soon as Monday, March 27th.

64-year-old Zyszkiewicz was a beloved code enforcement specialist with the City of Milwaukee's Department of Neighborhood Services. He was gunned down in broad daylight on Wednesday, March 22nd. Police said he was the target of an attempted carjacking and was killed with a shotgun.

The suspects were arrested after two stolen cars crashed in separate incidents.

Police chased a Toyota Venza used in an armed robbery carjacking earlier in the day, to 27th and Hope where it crashed. There, a 16-year-old male and 17-year-old male were taken into custody.

Next, police chased a stolen Kia Soul to 18th and Nash where it crashed, and suspects fled on foot. Three males, ages 17, 19 and 21, were taken into custody.

Police sources tell FOX6 News a 17-year-old is the one who pulled the trigger. His juvenile record includes an arrest for strong armed robbery in which the victim was beaten.Chief Flynn said all five suspects arrested in connection to the case have been in trouble with the law before.

Suspect #1 is a 16-year-old male. He was arrested for operating an automobile without the owners consent in this case. He was turned over to the children's center. Police say he has previously been arrested for armed robbery and motor vehicle theft.

Suspect #2 is a 17-year-old male. He was arrested for homicide, attempted armed robbery and carjacking in this case. He remains in custody. He has previously been arrested for robbery and assault and battery.

Suspect #3 is a 17-year-old male. He was arrested for homicide, attempted armed robbery, and carjacking in this case. He remains in custody. He has previously been arrested for possession of dangerous weapon and motor vehicle theft.

Suspect #4 is a 19-year-old male. He was arrested for operating an automobile without the owners consent in this case. He remains in custody. He has previously been arrested for obstructing and motor vehicle theft, and he has an open warrant for resisting and obstructing.

Suspect #5 is a 21-year-old male. He was arrested for homicide, attempted armed robbery and carjacking in this case. He remains in custody. He has previously been arrested for weapons laws violations, theft from vehicles, and drugs. He also has two open cases in the Milwaukee County judicial system including a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, bail jumping, theft, resisting an officer and bail jumping.

Meanwhile, Zyszkiewicz's family has been devastated by this loss. He left behind a wife, three children and five grandchildren, with a sixth on the way. His family has described him as "Superman" -- always putting others before himself.

"He was a good man. He was a great man. He was the best man," Zyszkiewicz's daughter, Heather said.

"He woke up at 2:00 every morning to do a paper route so we could go on vacations," Zyszkiewicz's daughter, Morgan said.

Zyszkiewicz's wife, Olha and their three children, Bryan, Morgan and Heather said the husband and father personified the word 'selflessness,' and had embraced his role as a grandfather. His family said he was a runner, and they will honor him by running a half-marathon themselves at Disney World in January 2018.

In his obituary, his family wrote that Zyszkiewicz's "work wasn't finished."

According to Zyszkiewicz's obituary, a visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 28th at Christ Church UCC at near Oklahoma and Lenox from 3:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. A funeral service will take place at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Interment services will take place on Wednesday at St. Adalbert Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Zyszkiewicz's family has asked that memorials be made in Zyszkiewicz's memory to the Fisher House Wisconsin.

A fund has been established at US Bank in Zyszkiewicz's honor. Donations can be made at any US Bank location.