× The Chainsmokers to headline Summerfest’s 50th on July 4th!

MILWAUKEE — The Chainsmokers will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Tuesday, July 4th during Summerfest’s 50th!

The announcement was made Monday, March 27th by Summerfest officials.

In a news release, Summerfest officials said The Chainsmokers have evolved into a dominating musical force with a diverse repertoire of songs that have led them to become today’s hottest young artist/producer duo. With a signature sound that deftly reaches across indie, progressive and pop realms, their original tracks and remixes have topped the charts throughout the world. Their evolution as producers and as songwriters has seen them dial up some of the biggest breakthrough songs of today.

In 2016, The Chainsmokers were nominated for three GRAMMY Awards, four American Music Awards, two Billboard Music Awards, two Teen Choice Awards and two MTV Video Music Awards. They have performed all over the world to sold-out crowds at their own headline shows and major festivals including SXSW, Ultra and Coachella, and also at the 2016 American Music Awards and the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards, Summerfest officials said in the release.

The Chainsmokers proved themselves to be the breakout story of 2016 with over five billion global streams and three multiplatinum singles – “Closer” (4x), “Don’t Let Me Down”(4x) and “Roses” (3x). Each track reached the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, with “Closer” holding the #1 spot for 12 weeks, making it the longest running #1 of 2016, Summerfest officials said in the release.

Tickets for The Chainsmokers’ show at Summerfest go on sale Friday, March 31st at 10:00 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the Summerfest Box Office in person and by phone at 1.414.273.2600, Ticketmaster Ticket Centers, Walmart stores, online at Ticketmaster.com and by phone at 1.800.745.3000 (live Ticketmaster Agent) or 1.866.448.7849 (“Ticketmaster Express” automated phone line). Patrons may also utilize “ticketfast” at Ticketmaster.com to print barcoded concert tickets from home. Convenience fees may be added to all purchases.

A Chainsmokers artist presale will be available starting Tuesday, March 28th at 10:00 a.m. – Thursday, March 30th at 10:00 p.m.

Summerfest fans get access to presales before tickets go on sale to the general public when they subscribe to receive Summerfest News email alerts at Summerfest.com, “Like” Summerfest on Facebook or follow Summerfest on Twitter. The Chainsmokers Summerfest presale will run Thursday, March 30th from 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. or until presale inventory has been exhausted, Summerfest officials said in the release.

Summerfest 2017, presented by American Family Insurance – the festival’s 50th edition – will take place June 28th – July 2nd and July 4th – July 9th from noon until midnight and will be closed Monday, July 3rd.