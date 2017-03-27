× Triple shooting: Police say 3 people seriously injured by gunfire near 4th and Keefe

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police said three people suffered serious injuries in a shooting Monday afternoon, March 27th near 4th and Keefe.

It happened just before 4:00 p.m.

Police said a 21-year-old woman, a 29-year-old man and a 34-year-old man all suffered serious injuries in this shooting. The 21-year-old woman was found on scene, and taken to the hospital. The other two victims were later located at hospitals.

MPD is investigating the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

