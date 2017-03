× We Energies pitching for a rate freeze in 2018, 2019

MILWAUKEE — We Energies officials are proposing another two years without raising rates for customers, according to a proposal from We Energies’ parent company WEC Energy.

The plan is to ask the state Public Service Commission to hold base rates flat for Wisconsin customers in 2018 and 2019.

The proposal is expected to be filed sometime in April.

