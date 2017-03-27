× We have a WINNER in the Dose of Reality Teen Video Challenge

MILWAUKEE — We asked and you delivered! After more than 5,600 votes in our online poll, we have a winner in the Dose of Reality Teen Video Challenge.

A big CONGRATS to Olivia T., Olivia P., Karla, Scott, Austin, & Alexander. The group of 10th graders attend the Communications Academy of the Indian Trail High School and Academy.

They created the video entitled, “Chloe.” It will officially debut on our air next month during an episode of “Empire.”

Thanks to all the students who submitted videos.