Zoo Interchange work continues, with new ramp openings planned by Memorial Day

MILWAUKEE — The first major concrete work of the year is underway on the Zoo Interchange, and workers aim to have several new ramps and bridges open before Memorial Day.

Among them — the ramp from I-94 EB to I-41 NB.

Work continues at full-speed on the core of the Zoo Interchange. Builders are working toward a 2018 completion of the interchange core, the largest segment of the estimated $1.7 billion project.

The next phase of work will cover Interstate 41 north of the interchange.

Contractors temporarily closed I-94 overnight between Thursday and Friday, March 23rd and 24th to start the deck pour on a new ramp leading from eastbound Interstate 94 to northbound I-41, Wisconsin Department of Transportation spokesman Michael Pyritz told the Milwaukee Business Journal.

A deck pour is planned to start before the end of March on the West Wisconsin Avenue bridge over I-41, he said.

