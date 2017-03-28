× 17-year-old wearing GPS bracelet in custody after pursuit of “rolling drug house” in Glendale

GLENDALE — A 17-year-old from Milwaukee is in custody after a chase and crash involving what police say was a “rolling drug house.”

This all began Tuesday, March 28th when Glendale police were dispatched to the La Quinta Inn on Port Washington Road for a report of a robbery.

According to police, the 17-year-old suspect, who was wearing an electronic monitoring bracelet, came out of the neighboring Motel 6 and fled when he saw officers at the La Quinta Inn. Police pursued the suspect’s vehicle, initially believing he could be the robbery suspect.

The pursuit continued north down Port Washington Road to Silver Spring, where the suspect turned west and sped off.

He lost control of his vehicle and crashed near 27th and Silver Spring Drive. He was captured by police after fleeing on foot. A Taser had to be used to take him into custody.

Police said the suspect’s vehicle was stolen, and contained heroin and marijuana.