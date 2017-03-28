× Deadline extension rejected for Milwaukee streetcar contract

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee aldermen overwhelmingly rejected a proposal Tuesday, March 28th to extend the deadline for the contract to run the Milwaukee streetcar.

That means if those with the Milwaukee County Transit System want to compete for the streetcar contract, they must draw up a response within a week.

Large national and international companies that operate transit systems are also eyeing the Milwaukee contract.

