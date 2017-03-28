Diorama-Rama! Help celebrate National Diorama Month — but how?

MILWAUKEE -- Kramp spent the morning at Diorama-Rama! The people behind National Diorama Month are celebrating with their 2nd annual Diorama-Rama event. Participants will display their handcrafted Dioramas to compete for prizes. The Diorama-Rama event is being held at Brenner Brewing Co. tonight at 7 p.m.

About Brenner Brewing Co. (website)

Brenner Brewing Co. is a craft brewery in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. In 2010, founder, Mike Brenner, received an MBA from the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee where he developed a business plan for a brewery that would meld his passion for crafting delicious home-brewed beer with his lifelong devotion to Milwaukee’s arts and music scene.

Mike Brenner studied to be a Master Brewer at the Siebel Institute of Technology, America’s oldest and most respected brewing school, as well as the Doemens Akademie in Munich.

While working to raise capital to start his brewery, Mike Brenner is hosting beer tastings, and developing Cheers to Volunteers, a program that brings together people that love volunteering at local nonprofits as much as they love great beer.