Drivers take note: Deck pours will create full closures overnight Tuesday, Wednesday nights

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Zoo Interchange team will be completing deck pours on the new Wisconsin Avenue Bridge during the overnight hours on Tuesday and on the new system ramp from I-94 EB to I-41 NB on Wednesday night.

Officials say full closures will be used for both operations.

The work being accomplished is a major step in the completion of the new bridge and system ramp. Both structures are targeted for late spring openings with efforts to have both open by the Memorial Day weekend.

Detours and additional information is posted on the Zoo Interchange website.

