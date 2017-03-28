“Feels good to do your part:” ‘The Gathering’ meal program makes monumental move in Milwaukee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Packing up and moving out! A Milwaukee meal program serving tens of thousands every year is moving locations. "The Gathering" meal service at St. James Church had more than 100 volunteers ready to hand carry every last pot and pan.

Finding enough help during a big move can be more stressful than the move itself.

"Can leave the old location and get to the new location," said Maggie Broeren, The Gathering board member.

True to their name, "The Gathering" was able to pull together a mass of volunteers on Tuesday, March 28th.

"Just follow and make sure every ten steps someone stops," said Nicole Hermann, The Gathering board member.

Since 1982, the faith-based organization has been serving free meals in the basement of St. James Church on 9th and Wisconsin. But the church is being sold and a new meal site was needed.

With a moving day set, The Gathering started lining up volunteers stretching from the old site to their new home and transporting the remaining pots and pans by hand.

"A really big line. We have like 125 people here," said Jessica Olson, student.

Jessica Olson is a student from Brookfield Central. Classmate Abraham Balding are both members of Central's Key Club.

"It always feels good to do your part in the community," said Baldin.

The remaining kitchenware was carried from St. James to St. Ben's on the other side of the county courthouse.

"Our moving into this space is just beautifully set for when we serve," said Virginia Schrag, ex-director at The Gathering.

The long four blocks was tackled in under an hour by volunteers handing over their time, demonstrating how one good deed helps another.