Franklin police mourns passing of detective, “known for his memorable smile and laugh”

FRANKLIN — The Franklin Police Department announced on Facebook on Tuesday, March 28th the passing of one of its detectives.

Det. Kevin Liermann passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 25th. He was just 39 years old.

The Facebook post indicates Liermann served the Franklin Police Department for more than 17 years in various assignments in both the Patrol Division and the Detective Bureau. In addition to his regular duties, he was also a member of the SWAT team as well as a department instructor.

The post goes on to say Liermann was known for his memorable smile and laugh.

Visitation for Liermann will be held on Friday, March 31st at the Max A Sass and Sons Funeral Home- Mission Hills Chapel from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the Detective Kevin Liermann fund. Donations can be made at any BMO Harris Bank location.