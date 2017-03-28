Funeral to be held for Greg “Ziggy” Zyszkiewicz, housing inspector murdered on the job

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A funeral service will be held Tuesday, March 28th for 64-year-old Greg "Ziggy" Zyszkiewicz, a City of Milwaukee housing inspector gunned down on the job on Wednesday, March 22nd near 23rd and Cherry.

According to Zyszkiewicz's obituary, a visitation will be held at Christ Church UCC at near Oklahoma and Lenox from 3:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. A funeral service will take place at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Interment services will take place on Wednesday at St. Adalbert Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Zyszkiewicz's family has asked that memorials be made in Zyszkiewicz's memory to the Fisher House Wisconsin.

Zyszkiewicz was a beloved code enforcement specialist with the City of Milwaukee's Department of Neighborhood Services. He was gunned down in broad daylight on Wednesday, March 22nd. Police said he was the target of an attempted carjacking and was killed with a shotgun.

Five people have been arrested in connection with Zyszkiewicz's murder, ranging in age from 16 to 21. Charges were filed on Monday, March 27th against three of the five suspects accused in the fatal shooting.

Prosecutors say this all began with a crime spree involving the theft of vehicles. Zyszkiewicz was shot in the head, and prosecutors say the man pictured below on the left, 17-year-old Deshaun Scott, pulled the trigger of a shotgun, killing the city worker with 33 years experience.

17-year-old Deshaun Scott, 17-year-old Qhualun Shaw and 21-year-old Eric Smiley now face the following charges:

First-degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon (Deshaun Scott)

Felony murder (Qhualun Shaw, Eric Smiley)

Attempted armed robbery (Deshaun Scott)

Armed robbery - party to a crime (all three suspects)

Fleeing or eluding an officer (Eric Smiley)

Vehicle operator flee/elude traffic officer causing damage to property (Deshaun Scott)

Bail jumping, felony (Qhualun Shaw, Eric Smiley)

Possession of a firearm by a felon (Eric Smiley)

Misdemeanor battery, domestic abuse - infliction of physical pain or injury (Eric Smiley)

All three young men made their initial appearances in court Monday afternoon. Scott fought back tears in the courtroom.

Bail was set as follows: