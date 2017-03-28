× Happening NOW: Roads blocked in Trevor; officials on scene of crash involving train, semi in Kenosha Co.

TREVOR — Officials with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday afternoon, March 28th are urging drivers to avoid the area near 104th Street and 268th Court in Trevor as they work on scene of a crash involving a train and a semi.

Sheriff’s officials said a preliminary investigation has determined that the semi-tractor trailer unit, hauling a piece of construction equipment on a low-profile trailer was attempting to cross the train crossing when the trailer became lodged on the grade crossing.

The Canadian National Railway train was heading southbound on the Canadian National tracks when it struck the trailer of the semi.

Personnel from Canadian National Railway are on the scene.

According to sheriff’s officials, there was damage to some components of the train, which will require repair prior to moving. This will result in the extended closure of the railroad crossing on County Highway AH (Camp Lake Road) south of County Highway SA.

Residents of the Sunset Oaks Subdivision can exit on 106th Street and 264th Avenue.

All other entrances and exits are blocked by the stopped train, officials said Tuesday afternoon. Sheriff’s officials are urging residents to avoid the area.

There have been no injuries reported and no leakage of any of the loads from the train cars, and sheriff’s officials noted there are no dangers to residents at this time.