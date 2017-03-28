Is the new ‘Spider Man’ trailer webbed with spoilers?

The newest “Spider-Man: Homecoming” trailer is spinning controversy.

Does the suit make the man? Watch the all-new #SpiderManHomecoming trailer now and make sure to see it in theaters July 7. 🕷️ pic.twitter.com/EYXsw5M1hz — Spider-Man (@SpiderManMovie) March 28, 2017

The sneak peek features Tom Holland as the new Peter Parker, alongside Robert Downey Jr., who is reprising his role as Iron Man. It also gives viewers a glimpse at Michael Keaton as the evil Vulture.

But some Spidey fans sense the trailer gives away too much, even revealing the death of a main character.

“New Spider-Man: Homecoming trailer looks great, but I wish I hadn’t watched it. Much spoilers,” tweeted one viewer.

“Too many spoilers in the new Spider-Man trailer. Don’t watch it if you haven’t already,” warned another.

The film’s distributor Sony Pictures was not immediately available for comment.

“Spider-Man: Homecoming” hits theaters July 7.