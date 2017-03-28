Looking to take your workouts to the next level? Check out Orange Shoe Personal Fitness

BROOKFIELD -- If you're looking to take your workouts to the next level, or make sure someone holds your accountable in the gym -- personal training may be for you. Carl spent the morning getting some one-on-one coaching of his own at Orange Shoe Personal Fitness.

Personal Training at Orange Shoe Personal Fitness - Brookfield (website)

One-on-one personal training is the ultimate in attention and dedication. Our personal trainers start with an evaluation of your current fitness level, review your injuries or restrictions, and set short and long-term goals. Your trainer will then customize your workouts to capitalize on strengths and to overcome weaknesses. As you progress, we listen to your body and constantly update your workouts and goals. Each and every session is about you and only you.

We know that physical fitness is about more than a workout. In order to see the results, consistency is a key. A trainer will keep your workouts fun & challenging so that you stay motivated to achieve your goals. Personal trainers specialize in the sweet spot between knowing your limitations and pushing you to the next level. You will always be improving and focusing on thoughtful training as a means of staying injury-free.