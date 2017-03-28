Marquette launches new innovation space, 707 Hub

MILWAUKEE — Marquette University officials have launched a new innovation space called the 707 Hub.

It is located on the first floor of the 707 building on Wisconsin Avenue, and features amenities for students with an interest in entrepreneurship, including 3D printers and design software, along with hand tools and sewing machines.

The space is open to all MU students, faculty and staff.

There will also be events held at 707 Hub, including Startup Network Night and the Brewed Idea Challenge, which gives students the opportunity to compete for funding for their projects.

