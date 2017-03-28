× Family pleads for information in search for Corey Adams, a veteran suffering from PTSD

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee family is asking for your help in their search for 45-year-old Corey Adams. He is a veteran who suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Family members tell FOX6 News Adams has been missing for more than a week. He apparently left home on Monday, March 20th prior to going to an appointment at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center. The family indicates Adams left his glasses, phone and money at home. He has also not had his medications since last week.

A tip indicated Adams may have been seen at an IHOP restaurant in West Allis near Miller Park.

Adams served four years in active duty in the U.S. Air Force to different locations in the Middle East. He was also in the Air Force Reserves for 18 years.

Adams is described as a male, black, about 6’2″ tall, 175 to 180 pounds.

If you have information about Adams’ location, you’re urged to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7272.