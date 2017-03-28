“Pay attention:” 2 River Hills Police Department squads struck in one month period

RIVER HILLS — River Hills police are reminding all drivers to pay attention. This, after two of their squads were struck by other vehicles. Both incidents occurred within a one-month period.

The first squad-involved accident occurred after a driver fell asleep behind the wheel. Officials say the squad was parked out of traffic in the median, monitoring traffic, at the time of the crash. The collision caused severe damage to the black unmarked Tahoe.

The second accident occurred a few days ago. Police say a driver tried to squeeze between oncoming traffic and a marked squad car that was currently on a traffic stop.

The officer was about to exit his car when the door and side mirror were struck.

River Hills police posted this reminder to their Facebook page: