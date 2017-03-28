× Police: 21-year-old woman shot, injured during dispute near Sherman and Hope

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday night, March 27th that occurred on the city’s north side.

According to police, a 21-year-old woman arrived at a local hospital suffering from a non-fatal gunshot wound around 6 p.m.

The victim told police that she became involved in a dispute with another subject in the area of Sherman and Hope when she was shot.

Further details surrounding the dispute and the shooting continue to be investigated.

The victim was conveyed to the hospital by a friend. She is expected to survive her injuries.

