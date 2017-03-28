Police: 31-year-old man shot, injured near 76th and Nash in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Tuesday morning, March 28th on the city’s northwest side.
It happened in the area of 76th and Nash around 3:55 a.m.
Police say a 31-year-old Milwaukee man was shot by an unknown suspect at that location and transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.
43.083559 -88.007188