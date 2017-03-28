Recognize this man? Brookfield police need your help to identify home burglary suspect

BROOKFIELD — Brookfield police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection to a daytime burglary that occurred on Capone Court in the City of Brookfield on Monday, March 20th.

Police say around 2:40 p.m., the suspect broke a glass patio door of a home and stole two Wi-Fi security cameras and several thousand dollars worth of jewelry. The suspect carried the items out in a leather duffel bag embroidered with the name “Mallory,” in which he also stole from the home.

Officials describe the suspect as a white or Hispanic male, approximately 25-30 years old, 5’4″-5’7″ tall, 150-170 pounds with a goatee. He was last seen wearing a green hat, green BDU style pants, and what appears to be a button down work shirt and jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the City of Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702.