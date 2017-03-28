Silver Alert: Statewide search underway for missing Delavan man

WALWORTH COUNTY — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Delavan man identified as 81-year-old Vito Episcopo.

Episcopo is described as a male, white, 5’10” tall and 240 lbs. He has hazel eyes, brown hair and unkempt facial hair. Episcopo has a medical condition which relies on medication for survival. He does not have this medication with him.

Episcopo has family in Darien, Illinois and frequents Midway Airport. He was last seen at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, March 27th in Delavan. He was driving a white 2015 Ford Escape with WI plates 116-MWW.

If you have information about Episcopo’s whereabouts, you’re urged to call the Delavan Police Department at 262-728-6311.