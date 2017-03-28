Student rallies classmates to donate hair

Simsbury, CT (WFSB) — Beating cancer takes bravery, and one local mother said her daughter is the reason she was able to do it.

Karen Corriveau of Simsbury learned that she had stage two breast cancer during a routine exam. She was diagnosed last June.

“They determined that I needed chemotherapy in addition to the mastectomy,” Corriveau said.

Cancer took a lot from Corriveau, including her precious long hair.

“It was part of my personality,” she said.

While she is now “cancer free”, her 9-year-old daughter, Amelie was moved by the difficult time.

“Since my mom had breast cancer and she lost all her hair, I just decided that I would like to do it,” Amelie Corriveau said.

So, she asked her classmates to donate their hair, and she would do the same.

On Monday, Eyewitness News was invited into St. Mary School gym, as a half dozen girls had their hair cut short so it could be donated.

The hair is being donated to Pantene Beautiful Lengths, which assembles wigs.

It takes between eight and 15 bags of hair to make one wig.

“It’s a very selfless act I’m just amazed by how brave that they all are,” Karen Corriveau said.

Meanwhile, the architect of the big effort, Amelie, was all smiles, happy to help others.