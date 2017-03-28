× Today ONLY: 2017 Wisconsin State Fair tickets available for only $5 online

WEST ALLIS — It’s National Something-On-A-Stick Day — and the Wisconsin State Fair is celebrating in a big way. For today ONLY (Tuesday, March 28), $5 State Fair admission valid for the 2017 fair will be available online from 5 – 10 p.m. at WiStateFair.com.

According to a press release, this deal offers nearly 60 percent ($7 savings) off the gate admission price during State Fair! There is a limit of 8 tickets per order, and tickets can be purchased online via our print-at-home option with no service fees, or our mail-order option with a $3 service fee.

The 2017 Wisconsin State Fair, presented by U.S. Cellular, will take place Thursday, Aug. 3 – Sunday, Aug. 13.

For the most up-to-date information, visit WiStateFair.com.