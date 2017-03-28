× Waukesha police investigate attempted break-in at AT&T store; no arrests made

WAUKESHA — Waukesha police are investigating an attempted break-in that occurred early Tuesday morning, March 28th at an AT&T store.

Officers were dispatched to the store near Moreland and Springdale around 1:15 a.m. for an alarm.

Upon arrival, they found broken glass.

Police say they are still working to determine if anything was taken from the store.

No arrests have been made.

