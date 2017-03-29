4-year-old rats on mother accused of shooting at ex-boyfriend; girl was in mom’s vehicle at the time

RACINE — A 27-year-old Racine mother is facing attempted first-degree intentional homicide charges after she allegedly chased her ex-boyfriend in a vehicle while reportedly drunk, and shot at him — with her four-year-old daughter in the vehicle. Prosecutors say the child ratted on mom — telling officers where her mother ditched the gun.

27-year-old Jasmine Phillips is facing the following charges:

Attempted first degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon

Discharging a firearm from a vehicle – towards a person

Possession of a firearm while intoxicated

According to a criminal complaint, on Tuesday, March 28th, shortly before 9:00 a.m., officers responded to a call of a report of a gunshot victim near 12th and Racine Streets in Racine.

When officials arrived at the scene, they spoke with a man parked in the middle of the street who stated he was just shot at by Phillips, who he has two children with.

The victim told officials he and Phillips lived together a few years ago for approximately one year, but now he has a new girlfriend. On Tuesday, he was at Gateway College taking a test when he had a conversation with Phillips. The argument escalated and Phillips eventually told him she was “on the way…to kill him.”

According to the complaint, the man left Gateway College and was driving near 12th and Racine, when he observed Phillips’ black Saturn right behind him. He told investigators he thought Phillips was going to crash into him as he began to turn around. Once he was facing the opposite direction, he observed Phillips pointing a handgun at him through her driver’s side window. He stated his car and Phillips were within a few feet from each other and heard three gunshots. The man ducked down in his seat to avoid being struck. Afterward, authorities located three bullet holes to the driver’s side door of the Buick he had been driving.

Officials then located Phillips in the black Saturn and took her into custody. Also in the vehicle was her four-year-old daughter.

Phillips was subsequently interviewed and was found to be under the influence of intoxicants. Her BAC level was .087.

Investigators spoke with the four-year-old, who stated she witnessed her mother shooting at her father and also saw her mother discard the gun, a 9mm semi-automatic pistol, near 17th and Kearney Avenue in Racine. The ammunition inside the firearm matched a casing recovered at the shooting scene.

Phillips made her initial appearance in court in this case on March 29th. A preliminary hearing was set for April 6th. Cash bond has been set at $50,000.