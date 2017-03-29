As Pres. Trump, Christie pledge to combat nation’s opioid addiction; take-back event held in West Allis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST ALLIS -- President Donald Trump is vowing to step up efforts to stop the nation's opioid epidemic -- introducing a commission Wednesday, March 29th headed by New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, as a drug-take back event was held here in SE Wisconsin.

The commission will work with state and local governments to find the best ways to deal with drug abuse.

In New Jersey, Christie signed legislation in February limiting first-time opioid prescriptions to five days worth of drugs, and requires state-regulated health insurers to cover at least six months of substance abuse treatment.

The CDC estimates 91 Americans die every day from drug overdoses.

In an effort to prevent people from becoming addicted to prescription drugs, the "Children's Community Health Plan" hosted a drug take-back initiative Wednesday, March 29th. They teamed up with Children's Hospital of Wisconsin for the take-back event held at the Summit Place complex on Washington Street in West Allis.

People were able to bring in prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, needles and even pet medications. Leftover medication can not only lead to addiction in some cases, but they can cause more immediate problems as well.

"Medicines left in the home are the number one cause of accidental poisoning and a lot of these medicines can get in the hands of the wrong people," Caitlin Vicini with Children's Hospital of Wisconsin.

If you weren't able to make it to the drug take-back event, you can find a list of permanent drug drop-off locations HERE.