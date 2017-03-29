Beach Boys with Temptations, Sabrina Carpenter, Alan Jackson to play Wisconsin State Fair

WEST ALLIS — Wisconsin State Fair officials announced on Wednesday, March 29th three more shows slated for the Main Stage presented by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino lineup at this year’s fair.

Legendary Rock & Roll Hall of Famers The Beach Boys return to the Main Stage on Sunday, Aug. 6, co-headlining the “Surf & Soul” tour with three-time Grammy Award-winning Motown group The Temptations. All seating is reserved for this show. Tickets are $39 and $29.

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 29: The Beach Boys perform at the 27th National Memorial Day Concert on May 29, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Capitol Concerts)

Seventeen-year-old singer, songwriter, and actress Sabrina Carpenter will take the Main Stage on Friday, Aug. 11. All seating for the 7 p.m. show is reserved. Tickets are $35 and $25.

INGLEWOOD, CA – MARCH 05: Singer Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards which broadcast live on Turner’s TBS, TNT, and truTV at The Forum on March 5, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Country superstar Alan Jackson will bring his Honky Tonk Highway Tour to the Main Stage on Sunday, Aug. 13. All track level tickets for this show are general admission, with reserved seating beginning in the grandstand. Tickets are $49 and $39.

NASHVILLE, TN – OCTOBER 16: Alan Jackson performs ‘On the Other Hand’ to honor Randy Travis onstage during the 2016 Medallion Ceremony at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 16, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum)

Tickets for all three shows go ON SALE Friday, April 7 at 9 a.m. at WiStateFair.com and the State Fair Ticket Office. Online tickets will have print-at-home and mail-order options, and service fees will apply. The State Fair Ticket Office is located at 7722 W. Greenfield Ave. in West Allis and is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. All Main Stage tickets INCLUDE FAIR ADMISSION when purchased prior to entering the Fair Park.

Nine of the 11 shows for the 2017 State Fair have now been announced, representing a variety of genres and celebrating music from the ‘60s through today. The Wisconsin State Fair will run Thursday, Aug. 3 through Sunday, Aug. 13 at Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis.