Home solar power company expands into Wisconsin

WAUKESHA — San Francisco solar power company Sunrun is expanding into Wisconsin. The company could create up to 50 jobs over the next year.

Sunrun helps finance, install and monitor home solar power systems.

Wisconsin will be the 17th state where Sunrun is active, and the first in the Midwest.

Offices are being set up in Waukesha.

