“It’s delicious:” Restaurant featuring THIRTY types of ranch dressing swamped after video goes viral

ST. LOUIS, Missouri — A small restaurant near St. Louis is getting a lot of attention after a promotional video of the restaurant went viral over the weekend.

“Once the weekend hit, 14 million views of the video and every day when we open there’s a line outside waiting to get in,” said Jim Hayden, co-owner of The Twisted Ranch.

The video highlights The Twisted Ranch; a restaurant and bar which offers nearly 30 different types of ranch dressing — featured in menu items and even beverages!

“It’s delicious,” said Ben Richmond, customer. “I’ve already drank two of the ranch-infused Bloody Mary’s and they are to die for, so I have no complaints” he said.

“We wanted to have a different idea than just another restaurant, so we wanted to do something that might draw people in and be curious about what we’re doing here,” Hayden said.

“Ranch is everyone’s guilty pleasure, so why wouldn’t you come?” said Megan Burton, who was visiting St. Louis from Indiana. “I saw this place on Buzzfeed and that totally made the trip. We decided whatever we got to do would be good to do, but we had to make it here so definitely this is the highlight of the trip.”

All of the extra attention has come at a price. Because of the steady demand, the restaurant has had a hard time keeping up.

“It’s a good problem,” Hayden said. “We hate disappointing people that are trying to get in though, so that’s the downside. We really want to serve as many people as we can, but we also want to make sure that they get the quality that we’re known for.”

With their newfound fame, Hayden and his crew are already thinking about what’s next.

“We’ve talked about expansion before, so this just pushes it up a little bit higher on the priority list,” Hayden said.