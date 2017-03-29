× Milwaukee aldermen approve Bay View land purchase to preserve green space

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee on Wednesday, March 29th finalized plans to purchase a 2.7 acre green space in the Bay View neighborhood, and preserve it as public land.

The property on Conway Street, right next to the Lake Parkway, currently belongs to the Department of Natural Resources.

Under an initiative led by Alderman Tony Zielinski, the city will buy the land for $425 and preserve it for public use only.

The Common Council approved the purchase on a 14-1 vote.

