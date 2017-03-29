× Milwaukee police: 72-year-old man dies from injuries after crash

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a sudden death of a 72-year-old man that happened near 20th and North Ave. on Wednesday morning, March 29th.

Officials say the man was driving his Chevrolet Malibu eastbound on W. North Avenue around 8:40 a.m. and had a medical issue. He lost control of his vehicle and the vehicle struck a building.

The driver died at the scene and our investigation is ongoing.

