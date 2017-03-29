× NASA’s new searchable library lets you get your space fix big time

Calling all wannabe astronauts: You can now explore outer space with NASA from the comfort of your own desk chair.

NASA has launched a new library of audio, video, and images of space exploration — a database with more than 140,000 files from over 60 collections.

The best part? A search engine that lets you flit from celestial wonders to astronaut selfies.

Worried 140,000 isn’t enough? It’ll will keep getting better.

“It’s a living website,” NASA said. “New and archival images, video and audio files continually will be added.”

To access the website, CLICK HERE.

With hundreds of images for everything from black holes to one of Saturn’s moons, Tethys, NASA’s library creates a journey through space that anyone can experience.

But that’s not all it does.

The library is really meant to allow free downloadable access to some of NASA’s most significant images, video, and audio.

Use it for a PowerPoint in an astronomy class or create your own meme.