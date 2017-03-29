× Reduce, reuse, recycle: Turn in red Sendik’s plastic bag, get FREE admission to Milw. Art Museum

MILWAUKEE — You can get into the Milwaukee Art Museum for FREE on Saturday, April 1st and Sunday, April 2nd with a Sendik’s red bag.

According to a news release from museum officials, visitors who bring a Sendik’s Food Markets “Red Bag” to the Milwaukee Art Museum April 1st or 2nd will get one free admission, or half off a new Family/Dual membership.

There is much to see, with the museum’s new How Posters Work exhibition now on view. Opening Friday, March 31st, museum officials said the exhibition features more than 80 rarely seen posters that demonstrate how some of the world’s most creative designers are pushing the boundaries of design and telling stories through their work. In addition, the Museum’s popular Milwaukee Collects exhibition continues, featuring more than 100 artworks from local, private art collections.

All of the collected plastic bags will be recycled or reused. One bag will be accepted per person. Kids 12 and under are always free at the Milwaukee Art Museum.