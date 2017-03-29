Save 50-90% on new and lightly used clothes, toys and more — but where?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST BEND -- Kramp spent the morning previewing Just Between Friends Spring Spectacular. Save 50-90% on new and lightly used clothes, toys and more.

About Just Between Friends (website)

Each sales event has Team Members that help make everything happen! Team Members do all kinds of things, such as manning the cash registers, helping at Drop off and Pick up, and other things that make the events run smoothly. PLUS Team Members who also sell their items earn an extra percentage on their items sales AND they get to shop early, too! So check out the opportunities to serve at YOUR local sales event! Each sales event benefits, in part, a local charity partner that helps families within the community. One of the things we love is seeing communities come together to support each other. Our Consignors have the option to donate unsold items at the end of each sale. And so many of them do. Those items go to charities that help our neighbors who need them.

Save 50-90% off retail prices on...