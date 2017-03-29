2 men arrested after double shooting near 27th and Burleigh

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police have arrested two men in connection to a shooting that left two women injured near 27th and Burleigh Tuesday evening, March 28th.

Police said a 31-year-old man and 33-year-old man have been taken into custody.

Around 4:40 p.m., a 50-year-old woman and a 38-year-old woman were shot during circumstances that are still under investigation.

The 50-year-old suffered injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The 38-year-old woman suffered serious injuries and is in grave condition at the hospital.

Police said both women were still in the hospital Wednesday, March 29th.

The investigation is ongoing.