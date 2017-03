× Vacant Target store near Northridge Mall to be converted into industrial building

MILWAUKEE — General Capital Group plans to buy the empty Target store near Northridge Mall in Milwaukee and put it back into use as an industrial building.

The Target store closed in 2015, after being in business for nearly four decades.

General Capital is seeking new tenants to lease the 118,000 square foot structure.

