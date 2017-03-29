“We’re excited:” Brewers officials unveil completely reimagined food, beverage areas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Opening Day at Miller Park is Monday, April 3rd — and the Milwaukee Brewers will host the Colorado Rockies. On Wednesday, March 29th, last-minute preparations were being made, and Brewers officials revealed a brand new food and beverage area at Miller Park.

Crews at Delzer in Waukesha were busy Wednesday printing the first of 26 different programs you'll find at Miller Park throughout the Brewers' season. The company has printed the programs for the past 50 years, and the company prints everything from tickets to brochures and scorecards.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Brewers officials revealed a reimagined concessions area inside Miller Park, and some new menu items.

"Concepts that Milwaukee is familiar with, like AJ Bombers, Zafero's, Smoke Shack. We're excited to bring some of their offerings into the ballpark," Seth Vanderlaan, executive chef said.

The multi-million dollar concessions project includes updates to food and beverage offerings as well as an extensive renovation of the concourse and concession stands. Brewers officials said the initiative is the single-largest upgrade to Miller Park by the Club in every measure, from scope to financial investment, since the facility opened in 2001. The project is funded entirely by Brewers ownership and Delaware North.

The new food and beverage program is inspired by the Brewers organizational mantra to “cherish our fans,” and features a comprehensive rebuild of Miller Park’s food and beverage infrastructure. It encompasses an architectural redesign throughout the ballpark, including a total of 11 new concession stands in the brand new “First Base Ward” and “Third Base Ward” on the Field Level, and two brand new Field Level full-service bars with a variety of MillerCoors offerings and views of the field.

"We want to give the fans what they want. They want a higher-end restaurant quality food in the ballpark and that's what we are here to give them," Vanderlaan said.

Officials say many of the new concession offerings draw on Milwaukee’s rich food traditions and burgeoning restaurant scene to expand beyond the typical ballpark fare. Milwaukee favorites (from partner Hospitality Democracy) including AJ Bombers Burgers, Smoke Shack Barbeque, Zaffiro’s Pizza and a new line of specialty Tacos; plus an all new line of Klement’s All Natural Sausages, will now be available throughout Miller Park. Other items with local ties include Mac and Cheese, Frozen Custard, and Cheese Curds.

There's also a new "Local Brews" bar.

"And I have tried them all!" Anton Brown said.

Brown said in his six years of working at Miller Park, this is by far the largest variety of beer ever offered. There are 24 varieties, including the flagship -- all of them Wisconsin brewed.

"Some are going to sell and some are just going to go off the chain and this will be a great opportunity for a lot of local beers in the area and the state of Wisconsin," Brown said.

There are a total of 11 new concessions, including two brand new, full-service field-level bars.

Fans can check it all out for the first time Friday, March 31st during a Brewers exhibition game.

Again -- Opening Day is April 3rd!