Will the shoe fit? Cinderella the musical is now playing in Milwaukee, but where?

MILWAUKEE -- Many little girls dream of one day growing up to be a princess -- and for this lady it became reality. Tatyana Lubov plays Cinderella in a musical that is now playing in Milwaukee. She joins Real Milwaukee with her prince, played by Hayden Stanes.

About Rodgers + Hammerstein’s CINDERELLA (website)

Rodgers + Hammerstein’s CINDERELLA is the Tony Award®- winning Broadway musical from the creators of The Sound of Music and South Pacific that’s delighting audiences with its contemporary take on the classic tale. This lush production features an incredible orchestra, jaw-dropping transformations and all the moments you love—the pumpkin, the glass slipper, the masked ball and more—plus some surprising new twists! Be transported back to your childhood as you rediscover some of Rodgers + Hammerstein’s most beloved songs, including “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible/It’s Possible” and “Ten Minutes Ago,” in this hilarious and romantic Broadway experience for anyone who’s ever had a wish, a dream... or a really great pair of shoes.

Student Rush is available for Rodgers + Hammerstein’s CINDERELLA. Here are the details:

• $25 tickets

• Available two hours prior to each show

• One ticket per valid high school / college ID per person

• Cash only

• Subject to availability

Please call the Marcus Center box office with any questions 414.273.7206