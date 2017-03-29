MILWAUKEE -- With classes for adults and kids, MKE Kitchen aims to teach a love of cooking to all ages. Carl spent the morning learning a thing or two about making breakfast.

About MKE Kitchen (website)

MkeKitchen is home to MkeLocalicious and other businesses who need a commercial kitchen to produce fabulous eats from! The kitchen took over a year to build and it is equipped with: two – twelve foot hoods, two – 6 burner stoves – one under each hood – a 36 ” charbroiler, a 40 gallon tilt braising pan, a 30 gallon dbl jacketed steam kettle, and a double stack bank of convection ovens. There are two prep sinks, 4 hand washing sinks, a dishwasher and garbage disposal – although as we are a mindful kitchen, we make composting easy for you. We are located just 2 blocks from a Kompost Kids composting site

Like MkeLocalicious – “Catering Delicious Food with Local Flair” this kitchen is very community minded. Plans are in the works to partner with neighborhood groups and non-profits interested in teaching how food and health are interwoven!